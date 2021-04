Hield (illness) is available and will start in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Hield received an IV on Wednesday and is set to return after a one-game absence due to illness. The 28-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 34.5 minutes per game this season. Tyrese Haliburton will shift back to the bench.