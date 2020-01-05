Hield had 24 points (7-20 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss against the Pelicans.

Hield continues to produce and he has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games. He has been struggling from the field over the last two months, but he is making 42.7 percent of his shots during that five-game stretch so he seems to be on the rise after a span of six games between Dec. 15 and Dec. 26 where he shot just 31.5 percent from the field. His next chance to produce will come Monday against the Warriors.