Hield finished Sunday's loss to Charlotte with 30 points (10-17 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes.

Hield put together a scorching first quarter, draining five treys and collecting 17 points. He cooled off a bit the rest of the way but still finished with his highest scoring total of the campaign. He had a chance to win the game for Sacramento with a desperation heave from the backcourt with time expiring, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim. Despite the disappointing team outcome, the performance was a much-needed confidence-booster for Hield following a four-game stretch in which he averaged 11.8 points per game and shot 28.9 percent from the field. On a historic note, Hield's three-point barrage Sunday pushed him over 1,000 triples for his career; he needed only 350 games to accomplish that feat, the fewest of any player in NBA history.