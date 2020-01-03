Kings' Buddy Hield: Helps spark late surge to victory
Hield generated 26 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.
When Hield's long-range shot is dialed in, big stat lines follow. Hield drained five threes in the contest and aided De'Aaron Fox in erasing a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Oklahoma product attempts almost 11 threes per game, which easily surpasses his yearly averages over his four-year career.
