Hield dropped 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes Monday in the loss to the Hornets.

Hield bounced back after scoring just 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his last outing. Since the month changed to March, Hield has scored at least 20 points while hitting five triples in four of five contests. He's also done his part on the boards, grabbing six rebounds four times over that span.