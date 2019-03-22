Kings' Buddy Hield: Hits seven triples in victory
Hield had 29 points (10-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 victory over the Mavericks.
Hield led all scorers with 29 points Thursday including an impressive 7-of-13 from the three-point line. It was the first time Hield has exceeded 20 points in four games and came at a great time for his owners. Over that four-game period, he has salvaged his value by increasing his steal rate. He has a combined nine steals in that time and should he be able to maintain that as well as his scoring, Hield could be in for a big finish to the season.
