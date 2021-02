Hield produced 23 points (10-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Bulls.

Hield continues to struggle from long range, which is usually his bread and butter. Aside from an efficient 6-for-9 from behind the arc against the Nets, the sharpshooter has fallen short of projections, but his season-high 21 shot attempts are a good way to measure his confidence.