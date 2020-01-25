Hield had 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 98-81 win at Chicago.

Hield moved to the bench for the first time this season and it seems the move paid off as he shot more than 50 percent from the field for the second time Dec. 15. That said, the talented shooting guard is still making just 43.4 percent of his field goal attempts. Even though he is a natural volume scorer, there's no question he needs to improve his efficiency moving forward. He should remain out of the starting five ahead of Monday's matchup at Minnesota.