Kings' Buddy Hield: Impresses off bench
Hield had 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 98-81 win at Chicago.
Hield moved to the bench for the first time this season and it seems the move paid off as he shot more than 50 percent from the field for the second time Dec. 15. That said, the talented shooting guard is still making just 43.4 percent of his field goal attempts. Even though he is a natural volume scorer, there's no question he needs to improve his efficiency moving forward. He should remain out of the starting five ahead of Monday's matchup at Minnesota.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.