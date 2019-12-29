Hield ended with 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 loss to the Suns.

Hield showed signs of life during the loss, finishing with 25 points including four triples. He has been struggling of late and this was a nice opportunity for him to get things turned around. De'Aaron Fox (back) could miss time and so Hield is going to have to take on more responsibility, especially on the offensive end. He is not someone you can trade right now unless you want to take a hit in value. You simply need to hold and hope he can use this performance as a launching pad.