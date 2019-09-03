Kings' Buddy Hield: In contract extension negotiations
Hield and the Kings' front office are working on a contract extension, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports. According to general manager Vlade Divac, "We're working on it and we'll figure out something. Buddy is (a) very important piece to this franchise."
Hield is in the final year of his rookie contract, and he's coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He's proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the league, and his career 41.9 percent mark from distance ranks sixth among active players.
