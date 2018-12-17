Hield scored 28 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Mavericks.

The 24-year-old is on a roll, popping for 20 or more points in six of his last seven games while averaging 22.0 points, 4.1 three-pointers, 3.9 boards and 2.0 assists over that stretch and shooting 50.0 percent from the floor (59-for-118) and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc (29-for-64). Hield is finally emerging as a consistent offensive force in his third NBA campaign, and his breakout has been a big part of the Kings' surprisingly strong start to the season.