Kings' Buddy Hield: Keeps filling up bucket
Hield scored 28 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Mavericks.
The 24-year-old is on a roll, popping for 20 or more points in six of his last seven games while averaging 22.0 points, 4.1 three-pointers, 3.9 boards and 2.0 assists over that stretch and shooting 50.0 percent from the floor (59-for-118) and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc (29-for-64). Hield is finally emerging as a consistent offensive force in his third NBA campaign, and his breakout has been a big part of the Kings' surprisingly strong start to the season.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads long-distance barrage in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Records 25 points in 33 minutes•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up 18 points Saturday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scuffles from distance in defeat•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...