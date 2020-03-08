Kings' Buddy Hield: Launches flurry of threes from bench
Hield contributed 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 123-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Although Hield has been relegated to a bench role in recent weeks, he remains one of the best 3-point threats in the league and helped the Kings tie a team single-game record for 3-pointers in the win. What's remarkable about the record is that it was achieved without a significant contribution from De"Aaron Fox, and that's a great indicator of the Kings' depth and ability to excel without their marquee point guard.
