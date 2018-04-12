Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday
Hield delivered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes in a 96-83 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.
The second-year guard thus wrapped up his season with yet another strong effort off the bench, a trend that persisted for the majority of the season. Hield typically enjoyed a robust allotment of minutes despite his second-unit role, leading to solid averages of 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 25.3 minutes over 80 games, 13 of those starts. The 24-year-old will likely battle fellow young sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic for the starting two-guard job heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
