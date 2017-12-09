Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads bench with 18 points
Hield produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime victory over the Pelicans.
The former Pelican did some damage to his old squad, posting a bench-leading scoring total and forcing overtime with a three-pointer at the 34-second mark of regulation. The second-year guard has had his share of inconsistent stretches thus far this season, but he's now scored in double digits in four of his last five contests while shooting at least 50.0 percent in all of those games. With the ability to provide ample scoring and solid rebounding off the second unit, Hield's fantasy stock remains solid at the moment.
