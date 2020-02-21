Hield scored 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and added three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over the Grizzlies.

Hield wasn't as sharp as from long distance as he was in the 3-Point Shootout during All-Star Weekend, but he made up for it with a perfect night from the free-throw line. The move to the bench hasn't hurt his production much, as he has at least 20 points in four of his last five contests.