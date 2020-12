Hield had 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 loss against Phoenix.

Hield was the only Sacramento player to surpass 15 points and 30 minutes on the court. He's now averaging 17.7 points while shooting 37.8 percent from the field this season. The lackluster shot percentage is attributed to a two-game set against Phoenix, but Hield can get out of his slump Tuesday against Denver.