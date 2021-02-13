Hield put up 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss to the Magic.

With De'Aaron Fox sidelined due to a calf injury, Hield stepped up to the lead Sacramento in both points and field-goal attempts. As usual, the bulk of his scoring came from beyond the arc;12 of his 15 tries were from deep, and he has now taken at least nine shots from three-point range in seven straight contests. That shot selection has Hield in second place in the league with 99 converted treys, but it also has resulted in a troubling 37.6 percent field-goal rate.