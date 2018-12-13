Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads long-distance barrage in win
Hield collected 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Hield paced the Kings in three-pointers on a night when they sunk a franchise-record 19 long-distance attempts. The third-year pro's latest success is simply an extension of the breakout campaign he's enjoying, one that's sees him currently boasting career highs in points (18.6), rebounds (5.2), assists (2.6) and three-point shooting percentage (43.3). Factoring in Wednesday's production, Hield has now hit or exceeded the 20-point mark in four of the last five contests as well.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Records 25 points in 33 minutes•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up 18 points Saturday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scuffles from distance in defeat•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid complementary effort in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Spearheads high-scoring win•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.