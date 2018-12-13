Hield collected 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Hield paced the Kings in three-pointers on a night when they sunk a franchise-record 19 long-distance attempts. The third-year pro's latest success is simply an extension of the breakout campaign he's enjoying, one that's sees him currently boasting career highs in points (18.6), rebounds (5.2), assists (2.6) and three-point shooting percentage (43.3). Factoring in Wednesday's production, Hield has now hit or exceeded the 20-point mark in four of the last five contests as well.