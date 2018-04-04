Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads second unit in scoring Tuesday
Hield accounted for 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Suns.
Hield wasn't as sharp as usual in the loss, and he also saw a bit of a drop in both usage and playing time with starter Bojan Bogdanovic playing 37 minutes and producing a team-high scoring total. The second-year sharpshooter's scoring total was his lowest since March 12, which also coincides with the last time he'd generated a sub-40-percent success rate from the floor. Given the extended stretch of strong play he'd been on prior to Tuesday's outlier, Hield will be poised to bounce back in a Friday matchup against the Grizzlies.
