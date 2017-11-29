Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads second unit Tuesday
Hield pitched in 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 loss to the Bucks.
Hield's scoring total ended up second only to Garrett Temple for the Kings in the blowout loss. The second-year guard continues to come off the bench and offer the occasional scoring outburst, as he's generated eight double-digit point totals in 12 November games. He's been particularly hot over the last four contests, shooting 52.5 percent (21-for-40) during that stretch.
