Hield racked put up 28 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and recorded six rebounds along with an assist over 37 minutes Sunday against the Pelicans.

Hield certainly appears to have found his touch from deep of late, knocking down five or more threes in each of his previous four contests. He's shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc and is averaging 28.5 points per contest over that span. Hield will aim to continue his recent success Wednesday against the Clippers.