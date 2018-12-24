Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads squad in scoring
Hield racked put up 28 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and recorded six rebounds along with an assist over 37 minutes Sunday against the Pelicans.
Hield certainly appears to have found his touch from deep of late, knocking down five or more threes in each of his previous four contests. He's shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc and is averaging 28.5 points per contest over that span. Hield will aim to continue his recent success Wednesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Career-high scoring haul in defeat•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 21 points in thumping•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Keeps filling up bucket•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads long-distance barrage in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Records 25 points in 33 minutes•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...