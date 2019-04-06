Hield totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal over 26 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Jazz on Friday.

Hield led the Kings in scoring on a night when the Kings didn't even crack 100 points on the scoreboard. His production wasn't up to its usual standards, but the modest showing should be considered an outlier in a blowout loss to the surging Jazz.