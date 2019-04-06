Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 17 points
Hield totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal over 26 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Jazz on Friday.
Hield led the Kings in scoring on a night when the Kings didn't even crack 100 points on the scoreboard. His production wasn't up to its usual standards, but the modest showing should be considered an outlier in a blowout loss to the surging Jazz.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores team-high 27 points in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid line despite shooting woes•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Sets season 3-point record in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Hits seven triples in victory•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...