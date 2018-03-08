Hield had 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to New Orleans.

Hield played well against his former team, pacing the Kings with 20 points off the bench. Despite playing a backup role, he continues to see good minutes while generally delivering nice scoring with various other stats thrown in. He is by no means a must-own player but is going to be given plenty of opportunity moving forward, making him a nice could-own player.