Hield finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 loss to the Celtics.

Hield was basically the only bright spot for the Kings, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games. As well as pouring in the points of late, Hield has also rediscovered his defensive numbers from the beginning of the season. Over that same stretch of games, he has recorded a combined 10 steals. He is one of the only Sacramento players who can be trusted at the moment and really needs to be owned in a lot more leagues.