Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 24 points
Hield racked up 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and collected a rebound along with an assist and two steals over 32 minutes Thursday against Charlotte.
Hield has remained one of the Kings' top scorers throughout the 2018-19 campaign, and he's off to another impressive start in January, averaging 21.9 points along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists through nine contests. Despite his strong effort Thursday evening, Sacramento would fall 114-95 at home. The Oklahoma product hasn't been held under 10 points since Dec. 27 against the Lakers.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Blows up for 32 points in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 29 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops team-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 20 point effort Sunday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads squad in scoring•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...