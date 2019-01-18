Hield racked up 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and collected a rebound along with an assist and two steals over 32 minutes Thursday against Charlotte.

Hield has remained one of the Kings' top scorers throughout the 2018-19 campaign, and he's off to another impressive start in January, averaging 21.9 points along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists through nine contests. Despite his strong effort Thursday evening, Sacramento would fall 114-95 at home. The Oklahoma product hasn't been held under 10 points since Dec. 27 against the Lakers.