Heild recorded 27 points (11-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 130-125 loss to the Warriors.

The Kings put up a good fight against the Warriors but couldn't quite close out the win. Hield continues to inflict severe damage at the two for the Kings and has emerged as one of their pleasant surprises so far. The long-range sharpshooter has connected on 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts and currently ranks 10th in the league with 79 treys.