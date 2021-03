Hield produced 25 points (9-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 loss to the Sixers.

Hield's hot hand from long range continued Saturday. After notching six threes against the Celtics on Friday, Hield kept it going with another standout performance from beyond the arc in Saturday's loss. His dead-eye shooting helped him lead the team in scoring, and that will often be the case when the Oklahoma product is running hot from downtown.