Hield posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.

Not only was his scoring total a team high, but Hield's three free throws also came at a critical juncture in the final seconds to help the Kings seal the upset win. The 24-year-old sharpshooter has scored over 20 points in two straight and has shot over 50.0 percent in three of the past four contests. Hield goes through his occasional shooting slumps, but his ability to pile up points makes him a threat for an explosive scoring haul on any given night.