Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads way off bench
Hield accounted for 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Dallas.
In what amounted to a disappointing all-around outing for the Kings, Hield managed to be a bright spot, eclipsing 20 points and dishing out a career-high nine assists. He's taken on his newly found role with the reserves in stride, averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29.1 minutes per game across 10 contests.
