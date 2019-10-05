Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads way with 17 points
Hield totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to against the Pacers.
It was a strong showing for Hield, who's in the midst of contract extension talks with the Kings. While his three-point shooting lagged a bit, his passing was encouraging. The third-year shooting guard averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.9 minutes per game last year while shooting a sizzling 45.8 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from behind the arc and 88.6 percent from the line.
