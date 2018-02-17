Hield tallied 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Team World's 155-124 victory over Team USA in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge.

The second-year sharpshooter was unleashed in the contest, putting up considerably more attempts than he typically does in his second-unit role on the Kings. Hield's performance was much more reminiscent of his University of Oklahoma days, when he upped his field-goal attempts and scoring in each of his four seasons and served as an offensive linchpin. The 24-year-old figures to continue seeing minutes in the mid-20s during the balance of the regular season while backing up Sacramento and Team World teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic, keeping Hield's fantasy upside capped to an extent.