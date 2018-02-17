Hield tallied 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Team World's 155-124 victory over Team USA in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge.

The second-year sharpshooter was unleashed in the contest, putting up considerably more attempts than he typically does in his second-unit role on the Kings. Hield's performance was much more reminiscent of his University of Oklahoma days, when he upped his field-goal attempts and scoring in each of his four seasons and served as an offensive linchpin. The 24-year-old figures to continue seeing minutes in the mid-20s during the balance of the regular season while backing up Sacramento and Team World teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic, keeping Hield's fantasy upside capped to an extent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories