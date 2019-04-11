Kings' Buddy Hield: Logs 16 minutes in finale
Hield totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in the Kings' 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Hield made good use of his modest minutes, hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the fourth time in the last six games in the process. The 2016 first-round pick of the Pelicans continued his career ascension this past season, setting new personal bests in points (20.7), rebounds (5.0) and assists (2.5) while shooting over 42.0 percent (42.7) from three-point range for the third time as a member of the Kings.
