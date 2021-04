Hield notched 19 points (7-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Jazz.

Hield might lack accuracy from time to time, but he's one of the most productive three-point shooters in the league. He has drained at least two threes in all but one of his games since the beginning of March and has made four or more treys in each of his last four contests while making 40.8 percent of his long-range attempts during that stretch.