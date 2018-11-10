Kings' Buddy Hield: Managed double-double Friday
Hield contributed 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-110 victory over Minnesota.
Hield had his lowest scoring game since October 24 but managed to produce his second double-double of the season. He has also hit at least three triples in half of his games so far. A break out season is certainly on the cards for Hield, and as long as the Kings remain competitive, he should also remain in the discussion for the most improved player.
