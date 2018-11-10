Hield contributed 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-110 victory over Minnesota.

Hield had his lowest scoring game since October 24 but managed to produce his second double-double of the season. He has also hit at least three triples in half of his games so far. A break out season is certainly on the cards for Hield, and as long as the Kings remain competitive, he should also remain in the discussion for the most improved player.

More News
Our Latest Stories