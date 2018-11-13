Hield netted 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in the Kings' 104-99 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Hield's shot was a bit off for the second straight game, but he still found his way to a 10th straight double-digit scoring effort. The third-year wing has shot under 40.0 percent in two straight contests, but his typically solid production elsewhere across the stat sheet helps props up his final line whenever he's not as sharp offensively. Despite a current three-game stretch where he's scored under 20 points, the 24-year-old continues to average a career-best 18.7 points per contest.