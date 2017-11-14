Kings' Buddy Hield: Moves to bench Monday
Hield gathered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes Monday against the Wizards.
Hield didn't start Monday despite playing more minutes than Garrett Temple, who got the nod over Hield. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Kings this season. The Kings will likely continue to tinker with the starting lineup since Temple is currently shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from behind the arc while Hield is shooting 39.3 percent from the three-point line this season.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 21 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Two rebounds shy of double-double•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Probable to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Posts team-high 17 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Shifting to reserve role Wednesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 15 in 17 minutes in loss•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.