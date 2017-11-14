Kings' Buddy Hield: Moves to bench Monday

Hield gathered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes Monday against the Wizards.

Hield didn't start Monday despite playing more minutes than Garrett Temple, who got the nod over Hield. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Kings this season. The Kings will likely continue to tinker with the starting lineup since Temple is currently shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from behind the arc while Hield is shooting 39.3 percent from the three-point line this season.