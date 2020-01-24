Kings' Buddy Hield: Moves to bench role
Hield will come off the bench Friday against Chicago, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Hield has struggled to find consistency with his shot of late, converting on just 42.7 percent of his field goals and 28 percent of his attempts from downtown over his last five games, despite averaging 17.8 points over that stretch. The Kings will elect to shake up the starting five by inserting Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting shooting guard spot.
