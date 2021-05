Hield amassed 27 points (9-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 42 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over Dallas.

Hield played a whopping 42 minutes in the win, leading the team in scoring once again. The Kings lost Tyrese Haliburton (knee) to what could potentially be a season-ending injury. Based on their current roster, Hield is basically going to have a green light on the offensive end and he could certainly end the season on a high.