Kings' Buddy Hield: Named starter for opener
Hield will pick up the start in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It was previously reported that the Kings were planning to start Frank Mason at shooting guard to open the season, but it appears coach Dave Joerger has changed his mind on game day. Instead, Yogi Ferrell and Hield will get the call with the top unit on the wing, and both could be in line for a 30-plus-minute role. Hield will be looking to increase last year's averages across the board of 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers across 25.3 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Big night at free-throw line•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Tallies 22 points off bench in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scuffles from field in preseason loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Sharp off the bench in win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...