Hield will pick up the start in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It was previously reported that the Kings were planning to start Frank Mason at shooting guard to open the season, but it appears coach Dave Joerger has changed his mind on game day. Instead, Yogi Ferrell and Hield will get the call with the top unit on the wing, and both could be in line for a 30-plus-minute role. Hield will be looking to increase last year's averages across the board of 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers across 25.3 minutes.