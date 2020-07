Hield (illness) has not arrived to the NBA bubble as of Friday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hield tested positive for COVID-19 in late June and has yet to clear protocol. Once he does so, he'll join the team in Orlando. From the start of February until the season went on pause, Hield averaged 18.3 points on 14.1 shots, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes.