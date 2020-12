Hield scored 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, a steal and a turnover in 35 minutes of Saturday's 106-103 win over Phoenix.

Hield scored the second most points on the team, but it was more volume than efficiency Saturday. The guard's minute totals continue to be high through two games, as his 35 minutes tied for the team high in the win.