Kings' Buddy Hield: Offers rare defensive impact
Hield had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Magic.
Perhaps in part to Marvin Bagley (foot) returning from an eight-game absence, Hield sported a 20.4 usage rate on the night, his lowest since Oct. 26. Though he sacrificed some shots, Hield at least converted half of his attempts from the field and made an impact defensively. His three steals matched his combined output from the previous six contests.
