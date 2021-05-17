Hield recorded 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Jazz.

Hield went an atypical 1-of-7 from three-point range in the loss but did his part in absorbing Tyrese Hailburton''s former output with nine assists. The fifth-year pro was consistently mentioned in trade rumors this season, and although Ricahun Homes is the only starter with an expiring contract with the team, it remains to be seen if Sunday was Hield's last game in a Kings uniform.