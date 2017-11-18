Kings' Buddy Hield: Out Saturday
Hield (ankle) will not play in Saturday's rematch against the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Hield sprained his ankle in Friday's victory over the Trail Blazers, so his absence Saturday is unsurprising. Garrett Temple and Bogdon Bogdanovic figure to see extra minutes in HIelds absence, while rookie Justin Jackson could see an increased role as well. Consider Hield day-to-day going forward.
