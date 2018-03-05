Hield generated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 win over the Knicks.

Hield's point total once again led the second unit and represented his seventh double-digit scoring haul over the last nine games. The second-year wing is a virtual lock to put up double-digit shot attempts over what is typically an allotment of minutes in the mid-20s at a minimum, affording him an abundance of fantasy value. Moreover, Hield typically complements his strong offensive contributions with solid work on the glass, as he's now hauled in between four and nine boards in seven straight contests.