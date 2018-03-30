Kings' Buddy Hield: Paces second unit in scoring Thursday
Hield registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.
Hield's scoring easily led the Kings' bench and served as his eighth straight double-digit tally. The second-year wing has six 20-point efforts over that span, making it one of his better offensive stretches of the season. Despite being back on the second unit, Hield's typically robust allotment of minutes and strong complementary work on the boards keeps him just as viable as when he runs with the starters.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Pours in 16 off bench in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Pushed back to bench Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high scoring total in spot start•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Set for spot start Monday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 23 points on 15 shots•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.