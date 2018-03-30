Hield registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pacers.

Hield's scoring easily led the Kings' bench and served as his eighth straight double-digit tally. The second-year wing has six 20-point efforts over that span, making it one of his better offensive stretches of the season. Despite being back on the second unit, Hield's typically robust allotment of minutes and strong complementary work on the boards keeps him just as viable as when he runs with the starters.