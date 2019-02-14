Hield generated a team-high 25 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 120-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Hield nearly willed the Kings to an upset victory on the road over one of the Western Conference's top teams. After cutting the Denver lead to four points on a driving layup with 15.1 seconds left, Hield had the ball in his hands again on the final possession, but he couldn't convert on a potential go-ahead three-pointer at the buzzer. Despite the disappointing result for the Kings, Hield has more than satisfied his fantasy managers of late. He's hit double figures in scoring in 22 straight games, averaging 21.8 points on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 48.1 percent shooting from three-point range.