Kings' Buddy Hield: Plays 15 minutes off bench

Hield (ankle) had 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Lakers.

Hield missed a pair of contests with an ankle injury, but he returned to action in a reduced role Wednesday, playing his lowest minutes total of the season. While he's averaging only 22.3 minutes per game in November, Hield is putting up 12.4 points per game, and he's hitting 54.3 percent of his 3.9 three-point attempts per game.