Kings' Buddy Hield: Plays 15 minutes off bench
Hield (ankle) had 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Lakers.
Hield missed a pair of contests with an ankle injury, but he returned to action in a reduced role Wednesday, playing his lowest minutes total of the season. While he's averaging only 22.3 minutes per game in November, Hield is putting up 12.4 points per game, and he's hitting 54.3 percent of his 3.9 three-point attempts per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...