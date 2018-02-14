Kings' Buddy Hield: Plays just 17 minutes in victory
Hield finished with just eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Mavericks.
Hield has seen his minutes fall over the past eight games, seeing no more than 22 minutes of court time in any of those outings. He continues to look for his shot when given the opportunity, but the playing time is a concern. This could change after the All-star break if the team finally decides to go with the youth movement, but until then he is more of a streamer in standard leagues.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Tallies 11 points on second unit•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Provides 16 points off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops 24 off the bench in win over Miami•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid scoring total despite move to bench•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Will come off bench Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Successful in starting five Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...