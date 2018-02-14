Hield finished with just eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Mavericks.

Hield has seen his minutes fall over the past eight games, seeing no more than 22 minutes of court time in any of those outings. He continues to look for his shot when given the opportunity, but the playing time is a concern. This could change after the All-star break if the team finally decides to go with the youth movement, but until then he is more of a streamer in standard leagues.