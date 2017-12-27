Kings' Buddy Hield: Plays sparingly in blowout loss
Hield totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to the Clippers.
Despite some superlative stat lines over the past five games, coach Dave Joerger seems content playing a game of musical chairs until he can get De'Aaron Fox (quad) back into the lineup. Despite jockeying for playing time with Bogdan Bogdanovic, it seemed that his recent success would buy him more playing time on this young squad, but that prediction seems to be in flux. The 23-year-old has a lot of potential, but he needs to see more consistent minutes to really make an impact.
More News
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...