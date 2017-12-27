Kings' Buddy Hield: Plays sparingly in blowout loss

Hield totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to the Clippers.

Despite some superlative stat lines over the past five games, coach Dave Joerger seems content playing a game of musical chairs until he can get De'Aaron Fox (quad) back into the lineup. Despite jockeying for playing time with Bogdan Bogdanovic, it seemed that his recent success would buy him more playing time on this young squad, but that prediction seems to be in flux. The 23-year-old has a lot of potential, but he needs to see more consistent minutes to really make an impact.